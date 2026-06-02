Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is the latest victim of celebrities being asked if they're invited to Taylor Swift's wedding. During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, a viewer asked whether he'd "snagged an invite" to the wedding. "They're getting married?" Antoni asked, playing dumb. "Wow, I should really send some flowers or some kind of a congratulation." However, he did reveal the best thing Taylor ever cooked for him. "It was an Ottolenghi recipe for meatballs," he said. "It was really delicious and she inspired me to start putting [in] more herbs and doing kind of like green meatballs."

We rarely see Britney Spears outside of her own Instagram posts, which is why it was so unusual to see her on someone else's Instagram feed recently. Celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton posted a photo of himself with Britney standing behind him holding a bunch of curling irons, showing off what looks like a newly flat-ironed 'do. "As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair ... styling her hair," he captioned the shot. "Some moments really do come full circle. She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met."

Madonna is celebrating Pride Month by offering an exclusive Pride Edition of her new album, Confessions II. The LP is a "non-stop" mix pressed on clear vinyl and comes with a poster and double-sided photographic cover.

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