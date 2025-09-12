Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Taylor Swift has no shortage of celebrities clamoring to be service providers for her wedding to Travis Kelce. Martha Stewart offered to plan the wedding, Buddy Valastro offered to bake her cake, Foreigner offered to be her wedding band and now she's got another offer. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ronson, who got his start as a celebrity deejay and is the stepson of Foreigner founder Mick Jones, said, "If you guys need a DJ, Travis, Taylor ... ."

Meanwhile, Taylor's pal Zoë Kravitz and her alleged new boyfriend, Harry Styles — who also reportedly used to date Taylor — are still spending time together. According to People, the two were seen catching a flight at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Thursday, traveling to an unknown destination after hanging out in New York for several days.

Charli XCX and her husband, George Daniel, are currently in Sicily for their big wedding celebration. The two tied the knot in a small London ceremony on July 19, but always had plans for a bigger party later on. People notes that a source told the publication at that time, "They've always dreamed of a big party in Italy. Somewhere beautiful and private, where all their friends can let loose ... it will be epic."

JENNIE has teamed with Stanley to promote a new Stanley 1913 x JENNIE collection, featuring an All Day Slim Luxe Bottle and the new Quencher® Luxe Tumbler. You can sign up now to be notified when they drop.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.