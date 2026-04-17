Music notes: Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and more

Another day, another chart record set by Taylor Swift. This time, it's Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, which has been around since 1996. She currently has, not one, not two, but three songs in the chart's top 10, which no other artist has ever done. Here's the rundown: "Elizabeth Taylor" is at #10, "Opalite" is #8 and "The Fate of Ophelia" is #9.

Olivia Dean's song "Man I Need" has officially passed one billion streams on Spotify, giving her her first entry into the Billions Club. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "this is wild. thank u for listening." Olivia is the female artist with the biggest increase in global streams on Spotify over the past year. Meanwhile, her album The Art of Loving is back at #1 on the U.K. album chart.

You may want to tune in to the Coachella live YouTube stream Friday night at 9 p.m. PT to watch Sabrina Carpenter's set: It's rumored that none other than Madonna will join her onstage. Madonna just revealed that she's got a new album, Confessions II, coming out July 3.

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