Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Taylor Swift is inspiring a new generation of fashion designers. Students at St. Mary's Episcopal, an all-girls school in Memphis, designed and created a dream wedding dress for Taylor as a project for the school's special learning environment, Makerspaces. All the third-grade classes created a different part of the dress: the bodice, the skirt and a collection of accessories, including a hand-sewn baby carrier that they imagine Taylor can put her three cats in as she walks down the aisle.

And speaking of Taylor Swift, actor Simu Liu told Jimmy Fallon that he asked her to record a congratulatory message for his Swiftie fiancée after he proposed to her back in May. "I reached out to Taylor through her publicist and I said, 'Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make like a two-second video just to say congrats?' And she literally two days later sent it over, and I was able to play it for her," he said.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET you can catch Sabrina Carpenter day-drinking with Seth Meyers on the Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube channel.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder is turning his attention to sports. Billboard reports that he's invested in a new fan engagement platform called Jump, which he describes as a one-stop shop where fans can purchase tickets, merch, concessions, seat upgrades and experiences all in one place, in order to "super serve fans," as Ryan puts it. "There's a massive delta between how passionate [sports] fans are and how they're treated," he says. "That entire gap is what Jump is designed to fill."

