Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Taylor Swift has released a new line of Christmas merch, including ornaments modeled after the cleaning cart that brought her to the stage every night during the Eras Tour, the moss-covered piano she played onstage during the tour and the friendship bracelets that became a symbol of the tour. There's also holiday winter wear and items for each album, like a Tortured Poets Department stationery set and a The Life of a Showgirl candle.

Speaking of candles, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons recently shared on the Table Manners podcast that when Taylor came to his home studio to finish her evermore album, she brought along a "killer" candle. "Her candle game was excellent," he said, noting Taylor "was the most phenomenal house guest."

Sabrina Carpenter received a slew of Grammy nods for her album Man's Best Friend, and now she's celebrating the album's latest achievement. She wrote on Instagram Thursday, "What in the world. Man's Best Friend just went platinum. thank you for listening to this album. i love you guys so much."

Ariana Grande explained to Entertainment Tonight why she's reverted to a hair color closer to her natural brown for the Wicked: For Good press tour. "It's fun to play with the storytelling," she said. "With the first [Wicked] press tour, I wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way, and be an extension of her and extend the time with her through clothes, through the blond and through everything. Now I can show up as the actress who played her and play into the darker tones of the movie."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.