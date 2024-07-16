Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Taylor Swift has officially named "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" the second single off of The Tortured Poets Department. "We're so depressed we act like it's #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart's birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor's declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!" Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

In other Taylor news, Brittany Mahomes shared photos from a double date she went on with Taylor, Travis Kelce and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "London & Amsterdam, a time was had," Brittany captioned her Instagram carousel.

A brand new Harry Styles wax figure was revealed at Madame Tussauds in Nashville on Tuesday. The new figure is dressed in the all-pink outfit he wore the second weekend of Coachella in 2022.

Camila Cabello was spotted sitting with her ex Shawn Mendes at the Copa Americana final in Miami on Sunday. On Monday, she posted an excerpt of the lyrics of one of her new songs, "June Gloom," on Instagram: "if I'm so over you……why would i die to feel this alive/ text you my favorite songs/ turning you on from the 405." Some fans believe she's referring to Shawn.

Nick Jonas' upcoming movie Power Ballad now has distribution in the U.S. The film, which Nick just finished shooting alongside Paul Rudd in Dublin, Ireland, has been acquired by Lionsgate for a theatrical release.

Chappell Roan has added brand new dates to The Midwest Princess Tour for this fall. In addition to her appearances at the All Things Go festivals in New York and Washington, D.C., and the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Chappell will make stops in Franklin, Tennessee; Rogers, Arkansas; and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.