Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Taylor Swift makes a brief appearance in a trailer for Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything, a new Hulu documentary on the legendary journalist. In the trailer, Walters asks Taylor, "I know you don't wanna talk about guys and I won't push it, but how you gonna find anybody?" She's also seen grilling Lady Gaga, the Kardashians and more. The doc debuts June 23.

Amid reports that Justin Bieber is in financial trouble, his wife just became a billionaire. Hailey Bieber has sold her acclaimed beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty cosmetics in what it describes as a "$1 billion deal." That includes $800 million in cash and stock, and a potential additional $200 million payment based on future growth over the next three years. Hailey will stay on as the Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, as well as a Strategic Advisor to the combined companies.

After revealing the details of her wedding to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in Vogue, Demi Lovato posted about it on Instagram, writing, "I got to marry the man of my dreams who just so happens to be my best friend and soulmate on the most perfect day." She also gave a "VERY special shoutout" to Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik, who sang "Iris" live at the event.

Reneé Rapp — whose sophomore album, Bite Me, will be out Aug. 1 — says her name sealed her career path. While appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Reneé said her mom "chose my first and last name to both have R's. She was like, 'Alliteration, just in case she wants to be a pop star.' Like before I was born." Reneé called the decision "conceited," but said, "I'm obsessed with the way she did it. I'm like, 'Thank you, God.'"

