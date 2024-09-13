Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more

She is so productive, it's an art. Taylor Swift surprised her fans by releasing a new version of her song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" on Friday. The Dombresky remix of The Tortured Poets Department track is available to stream now. "The I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (@dombresky Remix) is out now and it's for when you realize everything is going to be okay," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram.

Lady Gaga is reflecting on her experience playing Harley Quinn in a new featurette about the making of Joker: Folie À Deux. "It was a very special experience," Lady Gaga said. "I had never seen a world created like that before." She also said her performance "brought out all of that rough and tough energy and how big these dreams were, and how far they would fall."

Forget Harry's House, let's talk about Harry's hair. Harry Styles is now sporting a mullet, and he took it around London Fashion Week on Friday. Harry had his hair styled in the divisive haircut while he made an appearance at SS Daley's spring/summer 2025 show.

Gracie Abrams played three sold-out shows in her hometown of LA. The concerts took place at the Greek Theater and wrapped up on Thursday. Gracie continues her run on her The Secret of Us tour throughout the fall, finishing up in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 10.

