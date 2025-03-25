Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to avoid the spotlight, but a source has confirmed to People the couple was spotted in Montana having dinner with sportscaster Erin Andrews. You may recall that in August 2023 Erin encouraged Taylor to date Travis during an episode of her podcast. After the two got together, Travis wrote on social media that he "owed her big time."

Want to live in Harry's House for real? A U.K. real estate company is selling Harry's childhood home in Chapel, Chesire, England. According to the Daily Mail, Harry lived there with his mom, Anne Twist, and sister, Gemma Styles, before he hit it big as part of One Direction. It can be yours for just under $460,000. According to the Daily Mail, Harry's fans have suggested they all chip in, buy the house and turn it into a museum devoted to the singer.

Another day, another version of Selena Gomez's new album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First. She's offering a version of the album with a bonus track called "That's When I'll Care (Seven Heavens Version)." It's the fourth limited-edition digital version of the album: Three come with bonus tracks, while one has Selena's own narration explaining each song.

