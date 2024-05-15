Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more

Mom-to-be Hailey Bieber showed off her baby bump for the first time since she and husband Justin Bieber announced her pregnancy on May 9. In new photos posted to Instagram on May 15, Hailey enjoyed a tropical getaway and shared moments from her early days of pregnancy.

Lady Gaga has shared another clip from her upcoming Chromatica Ball concert special. In the short video, the pop star performs her song "Alice" while up against a wall hovering many feet off the ground. "COULD YOU PULL ME OUT OF THIS ALIVE? GAGA CHROMATICA BALL MAY 25," Lady Gaga captioned her post.

It's been a long time coming: Ryan Reynolds revealed he will watch Taylor Swift take the stage at one of her Eras Tour concerts in Madrid, Spain. "Best concert on planet Earth," Ryan said while on Today with Hoda and Jenna on May 14. "I'm about to go to the Madrid show," Ryan continued. "Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now ... they love it, they're obsessed."

