Music notes: Taylor Swift, Teddy Swims and more

Taylor Swift just posted perhaps the most important letter of her life, celebrating the fact that she's now finally in control of her master recordings -- but her fans are still looking for Easter eggs. In Taylor's message about how she's bought back her music, she wrote, "All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through," and fans noticed she used 12 letter "i's" in the word "this." That of course, must mean that her 12th album is on the way, right? Fans also point to the fact that in March, when she posted about her friend Selena Gomez's album, she wrote, "I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," using 12 "d's" in the word "God."

Teddy Swims has announced that he's become the "Chief Love Officer" for Kay Jewelers. As he explains on Instagram, in his role, he'll be "curating a few lines [of jewelry] for certain holidays and stuff, like Mother's Day and Father's Day and any holiday, really, and, y'know, any time you just wanna spoil your baby."

James Blunt's #1 global smash "You're Beautiful" was released May 30, 2005 -- 20 years ago Friday. He took to social platform X to celebrate the milestone, posting a video of himself in his house and writing, "20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house. Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else's girlfriend, would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful."

