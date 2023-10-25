Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

Michelle Williams voices the audiobook for Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me. Describing a trip Britney and Justin Timberlake took to New York City during their relationship, Michelle does an impression of Justin that has been shared all over social media. "Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion — he was flanked by two giant security guards," Michelle reads. "J got all excited and said so loud, 'Oh yeah, fo' shiz, fo' shiz. Ginuwine, what's up my homie?'"

Taylor Swift's version of 1989 releases Friday, and to celebrate, she's teasing lyrics from some of the album's new vault tracks on her Instagram Story. "Let's fast forward to/ 300 takeout coffees later/ I see your profile and your smile/ on unsuspecting waiters," appears handwritten in one photo. The second picture features more handwritten lyrics, this time in alternating blue and black pen colors. "Aquamarine /Moonlit swimming pool /what if / All I need is you," the lyrics read.

The music video for "Sexy and I Know It," the electro pop song from LMFAO, has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. It's the second song from the now defunct group, which consisted of Redfoo and Sky Blu, to reach the milestone. The first was their breakout "Party Rock Anthem," which currently has over 2 billion views and is in the top 100 most watched videos on the site.

