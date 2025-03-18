Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and more

When Taylor Swift accepted her tour of the century award at the iHeart Radio Awards Monday, fans were quick to notice she was wearing a snake necklace in her video acceptance speech. Taylor has long used snake imagery to reference her Reputation era, leading fans to believe Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon.

Chappell Roan has finally posted the video of her 2024 performance of "The Giver" on Saturday Night Live -- it wasn't previously available online. For the performance, she wore a pink gingham-checked two piece and matching cowboy boots. She wrote on Instagram, "I am obsessed with this outfit and glam wow I am so happy this song is out!!!!"

In an Allure interview, Rachel Zegler says Ariana Grande reached out to her "kind of apropos of nothing," amid backlash surrounding Zegler's new film, Snow White: "She ... was like, 'If you need anything, I am here.' She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that."

Selena Gomez continues her giveaway of "Really Rare Stuff" ahead of the release of her album I Said I Love You First. Her latest item is the wand her character Alex Russo used on The Wizards of Waverly Place — one lucky fan bought it for $4. She's also given away the sailor hat she wore in the "Ice Cream" video and sold the teddy bear costume her fiancé, Benny Blanco, wore in the video for the song "I Can't Get Enough."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song "luther" is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week. It's now Kendrick's longest-running chart-topper. "Not Like Us" and "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin ruled for three weeks each.

