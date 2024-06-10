Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

Who's afraid of little old Tortured Poets variants? Not Taylor Swift, evidently, as she's just released two new CD versions of her 11th studio album. These new versions include bonus tracks "Fortnight (Acoustic Version)" and "Fresh Out the Slammer (Acoustic Version.)" They're available for 48 hours or while supplies last at store.taylorswift.com. "It's what we imagine they'd play if THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT had a vibey café outside the asylum," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande enjoyed a hockey game date night with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. The Kid LAROI took the stage at the Stanley Cup Concert Series ahead of the Edmonton Oilers-Florida Panthers game that night, where he sang his unreleased song "Girls," as well as hits "Go" and "Stay."

Charli XCX has just put out a deluxe version of her sixth studio album, Brat, which was released June 7. Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not is now available to stream wherever you listen to music. It includes three new tracks, "Hello goodbye," "Guess" and "Spring breakers."

Simon Cowell says he has one regret when it comes to One Direction, the pop band he created while judging on The X Factor. "One thing I regret is I should have kept the name ... I should have owned the name," Simon said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. He also doubts the band will ever reunite and says bands in pop music have been lacking as of late. "I don't think [there has been] a band as good as One Direction since One Direction," Simon said.

