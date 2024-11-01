Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

It's been two years since Taylor Swift announced she was embarking on The Eras Tour. "And in the blink of a crinkling eye, we have arrived to the final city on the US leg. Two years ago today, we first heard about #TSTheErasTour, and you've made it all it is today!" Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram.

This is what dreams are made of. Sabrina Carpenter dressed up as Lizzie McGuire for Halloween this year, and it's quite literally been years in the making. The singer first tweeted about wanting to dress in this specific costume back in 2018. "anyone sellin this on etsy ... ya girl needs a halloween costume," Sabrina wrote at the time. Team Sabrina replied to the original post on Friday, writing, "six-year shipping is wild."

We need to "Talk talk" about Troye Sivan's Halloween costume. The pop star dressed up as the viral paparazzi photo of Addison Rae reading Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, to celebrate the spooky holiday. He posted a side by side of the original look and his recreation to his Instagram on Friday. "And I'm the only…….girl," Troye's caption read.

Zedd has released the music video for his song "Lucky." The song, which features Remi Wolf, is from Zedd's third studio album, Telos, which is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.