Music notes: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and more

Taylor Swift probably wouldn't have celebrated this before May 30, but now she can: Her original version of "Love Story" has just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. On Friday, Taylor announced she'd regained control of all her master recordings, which makes her financial stake in such milestones much greater.

Miley Cyrus has added a new tattoo to her ever-growing collection of ink: the word "Muse," spelled out in delicate script on her right shoulder. During a performance last year, Miley referred to her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, as her "muse," so perhaps the ink is a tribute to her.

Sabrina Carpenter is teasing ... something. She posted a clip of herself hitchhiking by the side of the road, wearing high heels and booty shorts and toting a suitcase. However, vehicles keep passing her by. Some fans think she's previewing a video for her single "Busy Woman," while others think she's announcing a new era. Stay tuned.

