Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

Taylor Swift has once again released new versions of the lead single from The Tortured Poets Department. On Monday, she dropped an acoustic version of her Post Malone collaboration "Fortnight." The quieter, unplugged take on the track was bundled together with a remix of the song by the indie duo Cults. "Honored to have been given the opportunity to remix legend @taylorswift song Fortnight. Streaming everywhere now," Cults wrote on Instagram.

In other Taylor news, she called for help from stadium workers during her Eras Tour performance in Zürich, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The temperature reached 89 degrees, and some fans were feeling the effects of the heat in the open-roofed Stadion Letzigrund. "We need some help right there. Help back there please," Taylor said during her performance of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version.)"

Katy Perry has released another sneak peek at the music video for her upcoming single, "Woman's World," which drops on Thursday. In the series of clips posted to Instagram, Katy wears two different looks: one a denim pantsuit, the other a patriotic string bikini top with stars for cups and a tool belt wrapped around her waist. At the end of the video, an anvil falls on top of her. "BABY WE AIN'T GOING AWAY! JULY 11TH 4PM PT," Katy's caption reads.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.