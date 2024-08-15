Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift brought out an old friend during the surprise song section of The Eras Tour in London on Thursday. Ed Sheeran joined Taylor for the guitar song, which was a mashup of their collaborations along with one of his biggest hits. The pair sang their duet "Everything has Changed" from the Red album, mixed together with the reputation track "End Game." They also sang Ed's hit "Thinking Out Loud."

Chappell Roan is giving her fans a new look at the music video for her song "Hot to Go!" The singer dropped a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube on the one-year anniversary of the track's debut on Wednesday. In the video, a random stranger asks her who she is as he passes by. "I'm just a singer, nothing crazy," Chappell tells him.

Please, please, please watch her on The Tonight Show. Sabrina Carpenter is set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show on Aug. 22, the night before her upcoming album Short n' Sweet releases. "ate days until #shortnsweet & @fallontonight just got a whole lot sweeter. tune in august 22nd," Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram.

