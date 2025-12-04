Music notes: Troye Sivan, Hilary Duff and more

Troye Sivan is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his 2015 debut album, Blue Neighbourhood. He'll be releasing a special edition of the album, Blue Neighbourhood – Ten Years On, on Feb. 13. It will be available in multiple formats and feature two songs not on the original album: "Strawberries & Cigarettes" and "Swimming Pools."

Hilary Duff has added three more dates to her upcoming run of Live in Las Vegas shows. She'll now be playing Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 22, 23 and 24, in addition to her previously announced shows on Feb. 13, 14 and 15. Hilary's new album, luck…or something, comes out Feb. 20.

Merry Swiftmas! A house in Naperville, Illinois, is decked out for the holidays in all things Taylor Swift — a tradition now in its third year. USA Today reports that the Scott family added new "eras" to their display this year, representing Taylor's albums Lover, Midnights and The Life of a Showgirl.

