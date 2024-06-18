Music notes: BLACKPINK's LISA, Lil Nas X and more

BLACKPINK's LISA is back with new solo music. The singer revealed her new single, "Rockstar," will be out June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Earlier this month she launched her own TikTok account with a post teasing the song; it reportedly gained 1 million followers in just over two hours.



Lil Nas X has a new song on the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack. The track, "HERE WE GO!," drops June 28 and is available to presave now. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy, hits Netflix on July 3.



In honor of Taylor Swift playing an Eras Tour show Cardiff, Wales, Tuesday night, BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee delivered a Taylor-themed forecast. "For the Taylor Swift concert, will the forecast be a 'Love Story' or will the 'Cruel Summer' continue?" Lee said. She went on to name-drop even more Taylor songs, telling viewers, "At the stadium it should be 'The Best Day' and 'Stay Stay Stay' dry. But even if you do catch a shower I'm sure you'll be 'Fearless' and just 'Shake It Off.'"

