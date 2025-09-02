Myles Smith to headline halftime show as NFL heads to Ireland

Have you heard? Myles Smith is playing the halftime show! No, not that one — a different halftime show.

On Sept. 28, the NFL will stage its first-ever regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Myles is from England, not Ireland, he's been tapped to do the halftime show at the game, during which he'll be joined by The Line-Up Choir, a Dublin-based group.

The gig is just the latest in a series of major moments in the "Stargazing" singer's career in 2025. He was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people; he's opening for Ed Sheeran on Ed's European tour; and he won the Rising Star Award at the BRITs, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

"It has been an incredible year for me so far, and now to be on a stage like this is insane," he tells Billboard of the halftime show. "Performing at the first-ever regular NFL season game in Dublin, in such an iconic venue, feels like another major milestone. It's an honor to be alongside so many other amazing performers, both from Ireland and around the world."

"I can’t wait to bring my music to such a massive stage and share this experience with those in the stadium and watching around the world.”

For information on how to watch the game, and Myles' performance, visit NFL.com.

