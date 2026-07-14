Myles Smith learned to 'truly enjoy' time onstage thanks to Ed Sheeran

It's a busy summer for Myles Smith: Not only did his debut album just drop, he's doing a solo headlining tour of North America while also opening for his pal Ed Sheeran on Ed's LOOP stadium tour. For example, on Tuesday night he's performing at Ottawa Bluesfest, and Sunday night he'll warm up for Ed at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

This isn't Myles' first time on the road with Ed, though. He also opened for him on the European leg of his 2025 tour, and the two have shared stages multiple times at events and festivals. Since Ed's such a seasoned veteran of the road, Myles said he learned quite a few lessons from those experiences.

Asked what he took away from his tour with Ed last year that he can apply this year, Myles told ABC Audio, "I think having as much fun as you can onstage. I mean, seeing him perform at a level literally to like almost 100,000 people a night was something that I never expected to do so early in my career."

"But having that opportunity and just seeing how much fun he has, I just learned to just truly enjoy it," he laughed.

Myles' final headlining date is Sept. 10 in LA. His last stadium date with Ed will be Aug. 29 at Detroit's Ford Field.

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