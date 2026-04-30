Myles Smith pushes back album release by one week

Myles Smith is protecting his peace.

He's announced on Instagram that he's delayed the release of his debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life., from a June 12 release to a June 19 release. "One week. That's all," he wrote. "Here's the truth: I'm close to burning out. The last couple of months I've spent more time overseas than I have at home."

"Living out of bags, constantly moving, constantly on. And somewhere in all of that i stopped being still. Stopped taking any of it in," he continued. "I don't want to meet this moment exhausted. I want to be properly there. Smiling, present, actually feeling everything with you."

After noting his fans' support has been "overwhelming," he added, "[It's] made me understand how much this album means. Not just as a release but as a moment we share together. So I'm taking that extra week. A week to breathe. To come back to myself. To make sure that when June 19 arrives, I can actually stand in it with you and feel proud of what we've built. ... It's ours. It has always been ours."

Myles wrote in the comments, "You guys really got my back. I’m forever grateful. It’s good to be allowed to be human and feel safe with you. Thank you."

He also announced the release of his favorite song on the album, "Hold Me in the Dark," which will be out May 8.

Myles starts his stadium tour with Ed Sheeran on June 13; it'll run concurrently with his own headlining dates, which begin June 16.

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