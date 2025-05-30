Myles Smith says it's 'awesome' how 'good human' Ed Sheeran gives him life advice

Myles Smith has been playing fairly intimate venues around the world for the past year or so, but Friday in Spain, he starts his new gig opening up for his new pal Ed Sheeran in stadiums across Europe. Myles says when he asked Ed the best way to figure out how to translate his music to a space that holds 50,000 people, Ed had some interesting advice for him.

"He said, 'Book an airplane hanger and figure out what it sounds like!'" laughs Myles. "He says the sound is something that takes some getting used to ... he says just everything's bigger."

Myles adds, "He was like, 'You'll figure it out yourself. And there's no way to tell someone or teach someone how to do it. You've just got to do it.'"

But getting music advice from Ed is actually not what Myles needs the most from his superstar pal: It's advice about life in general.

"Just as a human going through this experience, that's something that he's lived in the craziest of forms," Myles tells ABC Audio. "And so for me, it's really nice to have someone to tap into every now and then to go, 'What do I do in this situation?' or 'If I wanna buy a house one day, what do I do?' Stuff like that, which is really awesome."

And Myles is grateful to have someone in the industry to look up to who's climbed to the highest heights, but has managed to remain down-to-earth.

"He is one of the most humble people in the world," he says of Ed. "And so, you know, just having him as a reference point ... like, [that] you could be as big as it gets and still be a good human is really cool."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.