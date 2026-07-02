Myles Smith talks opening for Ed Sheeran while also doing his own shows: 'I love both experiences'

Myles Smith will start pulling double duty in North America on July 3. In addition to opening for Ed Sheeran on the LOOP stadium tour, he'll be headlining his own shows in support of his new album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Myles says what he's doing in front of Ed's crowd won't be the same as what he has planned for fans coming out to see him specifically.

"They're two completely different experiences. Supporting Ed means walking out in front of, what, like, tens of thousands of people every night," he laughs. "And introducing yourself to a lot of people for like the very first time."

"And my headline shows, I mean, to me, they are so much more intimate, because everyone in the room already knows the songs and the stories behind them," he adds.

Of course, both shows will include the hits, like "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You," and possibly a cover or two.

"Honestly I love both experiences because they challenge me in different ways," he says. "And both of them offer me so many different things. And yeah, it's super special."

Myles is set to open for Ed through Aug. 29 in Detroit, while his own shows will wrap up Sept. 10 in Atlanta. He'll then head to Europe and the U.K. for more headlining shows.

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