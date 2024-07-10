Extreme heat in photos: The creative ways people — and animals — are trying to keep cool

Daily Life In Gaza, Palestine Amid Hamas Israel Conflict A displaced Palestinian girl is splashing her face with water in front of her tent during a heatwave in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on July 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Earth is on track to experience another record-breaking summer, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits around the globe.

In the U.S., over 140 million people were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings on Wednesday. Temperatures broke records in the Western region of the U.S., climbing to 120-plus degrees Fahrenheit in places like Las Vegas and California's Death Valley National Park.

At least seven people have died from heat-related illnesses, including five in Portland, Ore.

In New York, a bridge connecting Manhattan to the Bronx borough became stuck open on Monday when the bridge's metal became overheated, causing it to swell. Firefighters pumped water onto the bridge to try to cool it down.

People and animals in other parts of the world like Tokyo, the Czech Republic and Mexico are trying to beat the extreme heat of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, taking shelter in cooler places and taking advantage of shade, and nearby mist showers, water fountains and piles of ice for zoo-dwelling polar bears.

And if you feel like heat waves are lasting longer than they used to, you’re right.

A March study published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed journal, found that the highest temperatures in these global heat waves are warmer and last up to four days longer than 40 years ago.

The global temperature in June hit a record high for the 13th straight month.

Here’s a look at how people and animals around the world are trying to beat the extreme heat.