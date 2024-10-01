NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Who deserves to be No. 1 a month into the season?

If you paid attention only to results of four games and not past history, like a few shiny Lombardi Trophies, there isn't much doubt the Minnesota Vikings have been the best team in the NFL this season.

The Vikings are 4-0 with three impressive wins over some of the best teams in the NFL. They've made the 49ers, Texans and Packers look bad. Minnesota has played well in every phase, Sam Darnold looks like a potential MVP candidate and their point differential of +57 is almost triple that of the Kansas City Chiefs, the other 4-0 team that is +20. And the Vikings have arguably played the tougher schedule.

But that's not how we operate. We do know history. We know that the Chiefs are the standard of the NFL and in the midst of a dynasty. And it's not like they've beaten a bunch of nobodies this season either. That's why the Chiefs take back the top spot in this week's rankings, even though the Vikings can claim the title of the best team thus far based solely on results.

Here are the power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL regular season: