The Players Championship first and second round tee times, how to watch: Scottie Scheffler eyeing three-peat at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Scottie Scheffler smiles next to the tournament trophy during a press conference following his victory in the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The Players Championship is here, and Scottie Scheffler is eyeing a historic three-peat at the PGA Tour's marquee event at TPC Sawgrass.

Scheffler claimed the title in each of the past two seasons on Tour, first with a five-shot win in 2023 and then a one-shot win over Xander Schauffele and others last season with his 8-under final round. If the top-ranked golfer in the world can pull that off again, he'd be the first golfer in history to win the event in three straight seasons.

This year's tournament marks the fifth Signature Event of the Tour's season, following last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. It's also the last significant event on the schedule before the Masters next month. The Players Championship will carry a $25 million purse again this season, which will net the winner a massive $4.5 million check.

Here's everything you need to know for the first two rounds of The Players Championship this week in northern Florida.

Marquee Groups

All times ET

Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas | 8:24 a.m. Thursday, 1:29 p.m. Friday

Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland | 8:35 a.m. Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday

Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day | 8:46 a.m. Thursday, 1:51 p.m. Friday

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele | 1:29 p.m. Thursday, 8:24 a.m. Friday

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood | 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 8:35 a.m. Friday

Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler | 1:51 p.m. Thursday, 8:46 a.m. Friday

First Round Tee Times

All times ET

1st tee

7:40 a.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley7:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim8:02 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman8:13 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland8:24 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty8:35 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners8:46 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris8:57 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge9:08 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout9:19 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im9:30 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey9:41 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

12:45 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki12:56 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy1:07 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard1:18 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose1:29 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele1:40 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood1:51 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay2:02 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim2:13 p.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim2:24 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin2:35 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner2:46 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

10th tee

7:40 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky7:51 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard8:02 a.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens8:13 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau8:24 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas8:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland8:46 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth8:57 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor9:08 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes9:19 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson9:30 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns9:41 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

12:45 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles12:56 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman1:07 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips1:18 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk1:29 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama1:40 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas1:51 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore2:02 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen2:13 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young2:24 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn2:35 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter2:46 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

Second Round Tee Times

All times ET

1st tee

7:40 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles7:51 a.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman8:02 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips8:13 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk8:24 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas8:46 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore8:57 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen9:08 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young9:19 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn9:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter9:41 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

12:45 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky12:56 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard1:07 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens1:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas1:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland1:51 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth2:02 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor2:13 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes2:24 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson2:35 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns2:46 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

10th tee

7:40 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki7:51 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy8:02 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard8:13 a.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose8:24 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele8:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood8:46 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay8:57 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim9:08 a.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim9:19 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin9:30 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner9:41 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

12:45 p.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley12:56 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim1:07 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman1:18 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland1:29 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty1:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners1:51 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris2:02 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge2:13 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout2:24 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im2:35 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey2:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

How to watch The Players Championship

The Players Championship will start on ESPN+ and the Golf Channel each day, and NBC will take live coverage of the ends of the third and fourth rounds this weekend. It can also be seen on Peacock.

All times ET

Thursday, March 13 | First Round

7:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. | ESPN+

1-7 p.m. | Golf Channel

Friday, March 14 | Second Round

7:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. | ESPN+

1-7 p.m. | Golf Channel

Saturday, March 15 | Third Round

8 a.m. — 7 p.m. | ESPN+

2-7 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, March 16 | Third Round

7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. | ESPN+

1-6 p.m. | NBC