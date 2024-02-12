Super Bowl: Furious Travis Kelce grabs, screams at coach Andy Reid on sideline amid slow Chiefs start

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was stuck in neutral early in Sunday's Super Bowl, and Travis Kelce was not happy.

Amid a scoreless second quarter for the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce grabbed head coach Andy Reid on the sideline and screamed in his face.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce appeared to be upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal red-zone play early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs had driven to the 49ers' 9-yard line on a 52-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. On the next play, Kelce wasn't in the game.

Tight end Noah Gray was instead on the field to block. The Chiefs dialed up a run play for Isaiah Pacheco, who fumbled the ball for a Chiefs turnover. Kansas City's first and best chance to score was squandered.

BALL LOOSE, NINERS BALL pic.twitter.com/ko6nByJkoA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce's one of the most dangerous red-zone weapons in football history. He's been Mahomes' favorite target through two previous Super Bowl wins. At that point in the game, he hadn't logged a catch.

Mistakes from both sides saw points at a premium early in Sunday's game, leading to mounting frustrations. It added up to rare discord on the Chiefs sideline with Kelce targeting his head coach.