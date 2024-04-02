We want to hear from you: Where were you the day Kurt Cobain died?

MTV Unplugged: Nirvana Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates *** (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

It was 30 years ago this Friday — that Nirvana star Kurt Cobain, wracked by pain, addiction and depression, retreated to a greenhouse above the garage of his Seattle home and took his own life.

It was April 5, 1994. He was 27.

Family, friends and fans had known that Cobain was in trouble for some time. But that didn’t lessen the loss of a singer, guitarist and songwriter who had become an (unwilling) icon seemingly overnight.

The voice and face of the so-called grunge generation, Cobain shattered the slick, Spandex-clad spell of the 1980s when Nirvana's major-label debut, Nevermind, hit number one on the Billboard album chart in January 1992.

For a fleeting moment in pop history, Cobain’s sandpaper yowl, gnarled hooks and punk ethos ruled the mainstream.

And then, suddenly, it was over.

Where were you when you heard that Kurt Cobain died? To honor the 30th anniversary of his death, Yahoo Entertainment is gathering memories of the Nirvana frontman from readers like you. If you'd like to share what Cobain meant to you back then — and what he still means to you today —fill out this form by 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 3.

We’ll include as many responses as possible in a story that will publish early Friday morning.