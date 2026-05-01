New Music Friday: Alex Warren, Maroon 5 and more

After teasing it with endless social media posts, Alex Warren has finally dropped his new single, "Fine Place to Die." Like his hit "Ordinary," the song was inspired by his wife, Kouvr Annon Warren. Alex has been performing the new song during his current Finding Family on The Road Tour, along with his current single, "Fever Dream." The tour arrives in North America on May 25.

Maroon 5 is out with their new single, "Heroine." It's their first release since the deluxe edition of their 2025 album, Love Is Like, marking the start of their next chapter. In it, Adam Levine sings about how miserable he is when his loved one isn't around: "Hangin' on the edge/ fingertips are red/ I'm about to fall/ Baby, baby/ You could save me/ You could be my heroine."

Nick Jonas has released two songs with Brandon Lake, who you may know from his duet with Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah." One of them is a faith-based song they co-wrote called "The Author," billed as Brandon Lake featuring Nick Jonas. The other is a remix of "Hope" from Nick's latest album, Sunday Best, featuring new vocals from Brandon.

Spice Girls' Mel C has released her latest album, the dance-centric Sweat, along with a new visual for the single "Drum Machine." She launches a North American tour Sept. 8 in Montreal.

The deluxe edition of Halsey's album The Great Impersonator is out now, featuring six new tracks, including "Carry the Weight" and "Lucid."

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