New Music Friday: Charli XCX, Madonna and more

Charli XCX promises she's not a bad girl anymore. That's what she sings in her new song and video, "Wink, Wink," in which details all the naughty things she used to do. She swears she doesn't do them anymore, but then adds, "Wink, wink," indicating that she still, in fact, does do all those naughty things. The video underscores that point by showing her in numerous provocative outfits and poses.

Madonna has released a new single called "Read My Lips (FIFA World Cup 2026 version)," featuring Colombian singer Feid. The original version appears in Madonna's short film Confessions II. This version is on the new 20-track "bonus edition" of the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Album. Madonna has also teamed with Absolut Vodka to tease another new song called "Hot Sauce:" It'll appear only on Confessions II: Icon Edition, via Apple Music.

"Love Me Not" singer Ravyn Lenae is out with a new song called "Saturday Night," which is from her upcoming album Blue Island, due Aug. 7. On Sept. 15, she'll kick off a headlining North American tour in Sacramento, California.

After scoring a big hit with "Miles on It," with country star Kane Brown, Marshmello has now teamed up with country star Kelsea Ballerini for a new track, "Another Drink." Kelsea has previously duetted with pop stars like Noah Kahan, Halsey, LANY and The Chainsmokers.

After finding success with the song "Alone, Pt. II" in 2021, Ava Max has reteamed with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker for a super-dramatic new track called "Fate." In a statement, Ava says, "I had such an incredible time writing from a place of realness and what I feel in this exact moment. It's a lot more emotional to me when it's about destiny."

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