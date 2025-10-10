New Music Friday: Eddie Benjamin and Shawn Mendes, Zayn and Jisoo, and more

Eddie Benjamin and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for a new single called "Home," along with an accompanying music video. It's the latest collaboration for the two; Eddie is currently opening for Shawn on tour and they worked together on Shawn's 2024 self-titled album. "Creating 'HOME' with Shawn was a natural experience," Eddie says in a statement. "I'm grateful to not only make music with my closest friends, but to do life with them, too."

Zayn and BLACKPINK's Jisoo unite on the track "Eyes Closed." The duet is about two people agreeing to leave the past in the past as they embark on new love. "Say, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed/ Better if we keep it where we don't know," they sing.

Demi Lovato is out with a song all about making out. She has released "Kiss" off her upcoming album, It's Not That Deep, out Oct. 24. She also revealed the track list for the album and encouraged fans to request the songs with their local DJ.

David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones and I have joined forces on the new track "Gone Gone Gone." The song is described as "a soaring soul-pop tribute to the powerful pull of toxic love driven by undeniable dance-floor rhythms and clap-along gospel energy."

Shakira's new song "Zoo," co-written by Ed Sheeran for Disney's Zootopia 2 soundtrack, is out now. Shakira voices the animated character Gazelle, Zootopia's biggest pop star, in the film, out Nov. 26. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

