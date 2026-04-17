New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Lewis Capaldi and more

Fresh off his surprise appearance during Justin Bieber's Coachella set, The Kid LAROI's got a new single called "I CONDEMN," along with an official music video. It's his first new release since his album BEFORE I FORGET came out in January and arrives ahead of his A PERFECT WORLD TOUR, which kicks off April 27.

Stephen Sanchez is ready to "CHUCK THE MONEY" with his latest new song. The track is featured on his upcoming sophomore album, Love, Love, Love, out May 8. "This was the second song we wrote for the record," Stephen says in a statement. "It's about throwing out the material things and placing value back on connection and intimacy that's real and has a heartbeat. But also taking it to a place that's fun and innocent as well."

Lewis Capaldi has released "Stay Love," a special addition to his 2025 Survive EP. He sings on the track, "Oh just stay, love, when everybody's leaving/ C'mon stay, love, to get me through the evening/ You know I pray, love, that you'll always be the on / And when the road gets rough, don't give up on us, and this could stay love."

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