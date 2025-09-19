New Music Friday: Lewis Capaldi, Madison Beer and more

After returning to the spotlight after a two-year hiatus with his song "Survive," Lewis Capaldi has dropped a new song called "Something in the Heavens." He's also released a performance video recorded live at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios. Lewis says the song, which is about loss, is his "favorite tune yet."

Madison Beer, who broke through last year with the song "Make You Mine," has returned with her first new song of 2025: "yes baby." There's also a visual to go with it, which is an homage to '80s exercise videos. Madison says, "'yes baby' is really just a fun and flirty song. After I shot the music video, though, it took on a whole new energy, and just feels like a song you want to blast with your friends."

Jelly Roll teams with Bon Jovi on "Living Proof," a song that was originally released on Bon Jovi's album FOREVER. A new version of the album, FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION), due out Oct. 24, features the original album's songs reimagined as duets with a variety of other artists.

Julia Michaels is out with a new song and video called "No Heartbreak's Killed Me Yet." The song is the follow-up to her 2025 EP, Second Self, which includes her other 2025 singles, "Scissors," "Try Your Luck" and "GFY."

British pop singer Anne-Marie is back with a new song called "DEPRESSED." She says, "Hope this makes you feel a little less alone when you listen to it. And hopefully it puts a smile on your face too. I can't help but write songs about what I'm going through in my life and seems as though a lot of people feel the same. Let's dance and cry and laugh all at once."

