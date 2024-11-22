New Music Friday: Lil Nas X, Jelly Roll, 'Wicked' and more

Lil Nas X has dropped the second single of his new "dreamboy" era, "Need Dat Boy." In the song, Nas calls out people who don't truly care for him, rapping, "Y'a'll do not support nobody/ Show up for y'all/ But y'all don't show up for Lil Nazy/ Look how I open doors and everybody run in/ A lot of y'all are just my peers/ Y'all ain't my friends/ A lot of y'all say y'all love me/ Y'all just pretend." In the second part of the song, which interpolates Trina's 2000 single "Pull Over," he declares, "You in dream world and you listening to dreamboy."

Jelly Roll features on not one but two new songs Friday. First up, it's "Run It," the only original song on the soundtrack of the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which opens Dec. 20. It's a collaboration with David Guetta and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

The second song is called "Hurt," which is a full collaboration between Jelly and OneRepublic. It's a new version of a song that originally appeared on OneRepublic's most recent album, Artificial Paradise. There's also a video for the track that shows Jelly and the band hanging out on a horse ranch.

Get ready to defy gravity: The soundtrack for Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the rest of the cast, is out Friday.

Also out Friday: the soundtrack to Moana 2, featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

Finally, JoJo Siwa has released a song called "Iced Coffee," which has her singing over a dance beat about how she needs the object of her affection "like iced coffee ... first thing in the morning, again in the afternoon."

