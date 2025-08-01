New Music Friday: Reneé Rapp, Zara Larsson and more

Reneé Rapp's sophomore album, Bite Me, is out now. The 12-track collection features the previously released tracks "Mad," "Why is She Still Here?" and lead single "Leave Me Alone." Reneé kicks off her Bite Me North American tour on Sept. 23.

Zara Larsson has released two new versions of her song "Midnight Sun" – a live version and an Alex Chapman remix. The "Midnight Sun" live video is also out now, shot in Zara's native Sweden during a summer's midnight sun. Her new album, also titled Midnight Sun, is out Sept. 26.

Mariah the Scientist has released a new song, "Is It a Crime," featuring Kali Uchis. The track follows Mariah's hit "Burning Blue" and comes ahead of her fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately, out on Aug. 22.

Eddie Benjamin, who co-wrote/produced 13 tracks on Justin Bieber's Swag and is about to tour with Shawn Mendes, is out with a new song of his own. He's released "Driving," along with a beachy music video.

