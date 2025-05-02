New Music Friday: Meghan Trainor, Backstreet Boys and more

Meghan Trainor has teamed up with U.K. singer Mimi Webb for a dance track called "Mind Reader." Meghan says, "Working with Mimi was an absolute dream!! My husband and I have been big fans of her for years so we were star struck when she came to the house to write this song." Mimi adds, "Meghan is an artist I've admired for such a long time, and having her be my first-ever collaboration on a single feels like a dream come true."

Backstreet Boys have collaborated with country group Rascal Flatts on a new version of "What Hurts the Most." They'll perform the song together May 8 during the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video. Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus says of the team-up with Backstreet, "We have such respect for what those guys have been able to do and how they've influenced a whole generation of pop music."

Dove Cameron is out with an upbeat new track called "French Girls," which is inspired by that line in Titanic where Rose says to Jack, "Paint me like one of your French girls." Dove says, "'French Girls' is a love letter to the romance of my relationship with the world around me, which, like any real relationship, has always been and will always be complex."

Meanwhile, Dove's boyfriend, Damiano David of Måneskin, has a new single out called "Voices." It's from his debut solo album, Funny Little Fears, which is due out May 16. He says the song is "about my inner battle—everything that pulled me away from myself and from really understanding what I wanted ... and more importantly, what I didn't want."

