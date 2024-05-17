New Music Friday: Bebe Rexha, Dinah Jane, NKOTB and more

Bebe Rexha is back with a new single, "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)," which also has a video to go with it. According to a press release, the song is our first taste of a "new era full of high energy dance-floor-ready bangers" the singer is planning to release this summer.

Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke and Normani have all put out new music recently, and now it's Dinah Jane's turn. The former Fifth Harmony singer released "Ocean Song" from her upcoming EP, Forever Summer, due out August 21. The video will drop May 24. Dinah, who is of Polynesian heritage, says in a statement, "'Ocean Song' is my personal prayer to my ancestors. In this new era of my career, I'm so excited to put my cultural identity at the forefront of my music."

New Kids on the Block have released their first new studio album in 11 years, Still Kids, as well as a video for one of the album's songs, "Magic." It's made up of clips submitted by fans, showing how they're still kids at heart. The veteran boy band will kick off their Magic Summer 2024 tour on June 14. Joining them are special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the latter of whom appears on Still Kids.

"Confetti" singer Charlotte Cardin has just released a new three-song EP, A Week In Nashville. The Canadian singer says, "Nashville became a refuge in a week where my world was unraveling, offering a creative lifeline at a time when I really needed it. I hope these three songs bring as much comfort to everyone as they did to me." It's a follow-up to her 2023 EP, Une Semaine à Paris [A Week in Paris]. Her debut album, 99 Nights, also came out in 2023.

