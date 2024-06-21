New Music Friday: Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Post Malone and more

Ariana Grande has released a new remix of "the boy is mine" featuring Brandy and Monica. The duo's 1998 single of the same name took home the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and is the bestselling female duet of all time. Now the pair sing on Ariana's song, which comes after they appeared in the official music video for the track earlier this month.

Brat girl summer just got even better, as Charli XCX has released a new version of her song "Girl, so confusing" featuring Lorde. "The girl, so confusing version with lorde" is the duo's first collaboration and it's a significant one, as many believe the woman Charli references on the Brat track is Lorde herself. In this version, Lorde gets her own verse to vulnerably tell her side of the story.

Camila Cabello has dropped her latest song, "Chanel No. 5." It's the newest single off her upcoming album, C, XOXO, which arrives on June 28. All about a confident woman going after what she wants, the new track will also have an accompanying music video.

Post Malone's newest collaboration with Blake Shelton is available now. The single, called "Pour Me A Drink," arrives ahead of Post's debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which releases on Aug. 16.

Gracie Abrams' sophomore album, The Secret of Us, is out now. Co-produced by Aaron Dessner, the album also features a highly anticipated collaboration with Taylor Swift. "us. (feat. Taylor Swift)" is the album's track five, because, as the Swifties know, it had to be.

