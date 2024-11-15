New Music Friday: Gwen Stefani, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims, Jin and more

It's a big day for new music releases.

Gwen Stefani and Shawn Mendes both released eagerly anticipated new albums. Gwen has Bouquet, her first non-holiday album since 2015's This Is What the Truth Feels Like. She says, "Bouquet represents a blend of everything that I've ever been and who I've evolved into."

Shawn has SHAWN, his first album since 2020's Wonder. It's also his first album since he canceled his world tour in 2022 to get a handle on his mental health. He says, "This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It's been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it."

Teddy Swims and his old pal country superstar Thomas Rhett have released their duet version of Thomas' song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman." Teddy says that TR "has been in my corner since day one" and it was a "no brainer" to join him on the song.

"Austin" singer Dasha has a new song called "Heartbreaker From Tennessee." She says in a statement to fans, "I can't even begin to express how grateful I am that you're here on this journey with me. Enjoy this small token of appreciation and know how much I love you."

Lil Nas X has a new single called "Light Again!," along with a video that depicts what may be the most debauched party ever. He wrote on social platform X, "for so long ive tried to make every song get as much attention as possible. due to my fear of everyone saying im a flop or feeling like less. but this time around im choosing my vision."

BTS member Jin has released his first solo project, Happy, which features six tracks, including "Running Wild." You can watch the video now on YouTube.

