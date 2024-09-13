New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, The Weeknd and more

It's a big day for new music, with Tate McRae, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry all releasing new tracks. Here are some other artists out with new tunes:

Fresh off his VMAs appearance on Wednesday, Teddy Swims is out with a brand new song called "Bad Dreams." The music video features Teddy in various dream-like settings – falling through clouds, wandering empty rooms and more. He's currently on the road for his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour.



The Weeknd is out with his new song "Dancing in the Flames," along with its music video, which was shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro. The song is off his forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the third installment of the trilogy that began with After Hours and continued with Dawn FM.



"Austin" singer Dasha has released a deluxe edition of her album What Happens Now? The expanded version features five new songs, including her latest single, "Bye Bye Bye." The other new tracks are "Leaving Don't Mean Goodbye," "Way Too Drunk" and "Ain't No Friend of Mine."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.