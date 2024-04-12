New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Mimi Webb, Nicky Youre and more

OneRepublic released a new single, "I Don't Wanna Wait," on April 5, but now they've got yet another new single. "Nobody (from Kaiju No.8)" was written to be the ending theme of Kaiju No. 8, a Japanese anime that starts airing worldwide April 13. Ryan Tedder says the band met with the anime team while they were in Japan. He says, "I was really inspired by the characters and by the energy that they wanted, with the song feeling uplifting and fun with a moment of brightness."

Speaking of Ryan Tedder, he collaborated with British singer Mimi Webb on her new single, "Mistake." Mimi is currently opening for Benson Boone on his U.S. tour, and she tells OfficialCharts.com, "He is literally the best. He is such a sweetheart ... he is a real singer." Mimi is also playing Governors Ball and Lollapalooza this summer.

Perrie Edwards of U.K. girl group Little Mix has released her debut solo single, "Forget About Us," which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran. Perrie says, "I look back on past relationships and do think happily about those times ... [r]elationships have been a huge part of my life and they've made me who I am now. I think it's a nice sentiment to be honest about and it's super relatable."

"Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre, who starts his debut headlining tour in San Diego on April 12, has a new single out. He says "Mile Away" is about "chasing someone that you know is 100 percent not the right person for you, but you want to make it work anyways."

Violinist Lindsey Stirling has teamed up with the singer known as Royal & the Serpent for "Inner Gold," a new track from her album Duality. There's a cinematic video to go with the song, as well.

