New Music Friday: LISA, Jin, Kesha and more

LISA has released her new track "When I'm with You," featuring Tyla, along with a music video that has the two dancing their way through a heat wave. The song appears on LISA's debut solo album, Alter Ego.

BTS' Jin has dropped his second solo album, Echo, just six months after his solo debut album, Happy. Echo features seven tracks, including the main track, "Don't Say You Love Me." The album explores "the myriad moments of life, each resonating in its own unique form of an 'echo.'"

Kesha is out with her latest single "BOY CRAZY." It's the latest taste of her upcoming new album, . (PERIOD), which arrives on July 4.

Tate McRae's new duet with country singer Morgan Wallen, "What I Want," is out now. The song appears on Morgan's new album, I'm the Problem. Tate is the first female singer to record a duet with Morgan.

Train has teamed up with dance DJ/producer Gabry Ponte for the new song "Brokenhearted." Train lead singer Pat Monahan tries to find a way to get over a breakup as he sings, "What can heal the brokenhearted?/ Can someone help me out?/ Do hearts still work when they're not wanted?/ Can someone tell me now?"

Avicii Forever, a new compilation album of the late DJ's biggest hits, is out now. It features 19 songs, including a new track called "Let's Ride Away" featuring Elle King.

