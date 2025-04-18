New Music Friday: Post Malone & Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran and more

Last year, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen hit #1 with "I Need Some Help," and now they've released "I Ain't Comin' Back," another duet, which will appear on Morgan's upcoming album I'm the Problem. Appropriately, or perhaps inappropriately, for a song released on Good Friday, the chorus of the song goes, "There's a lot of reasons I ain't Jesus, but the main one is that I ain't comin' back."

Ed Sheeran has released a new version of his single "Azizam" -- whose title means "My Dear" in Persian, or Farsi, as it's also known-- sung entirely in that language. Ed's official Instagram account has posted a video of him recording the song in Farsi as his musical collaborator on the song, who is Persian, walks him through the pronunciation. He's joined on the song by legendary Iranian singer Googoosh. On Instagram, she wrote, "Ed, thank you for highlighting such a beautiful part of the Iranian culture and for embracing our community with this song. It was a pleasure being able to sing with you."

Danish singer Lukas Graham, best known for his global hit "7 Years," returns with a new single called "You You You," along with a live video. Lukas has been performing the song at pop-up concerts around the world, and he says, "We brought 'You You You' to the streets because it's a song made to connect — it's built for singing along, smiling, and feeling something together. And that's exactly what's been happening."

"Million Dollar Baby" singer Tommy Richman has released a new version of his current single "Actin Up" with rapper Sexyy Red.



