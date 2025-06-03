New Sabrina Carpenter song 'Manchild' coming Thursday

After Sabrina Carpenter posted a video teaser on her social media on Monday, she's now confirmed what it is she was teasing: a new song.

It's called "Manchild" and will be out Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Sabrina wrote on Instagram, "This one's about you!!"

You can preorder a 7-inch vinyl version of the song now; a photo of the vinyl reveals that the song is produced by Jack Antonoff, one of her Short N' Sweet collaborators. The flip side is something called "Inside of your head when you've just won an argument with a man."

Ahead of the song reveal, fans noticed billboards popping up that seemingly contain lyrics for the new song.

The billboards, credited to SC Entertainment, feature the words "Hey Men," "Amen" and "I Swear They Choose Me I'm Not Choosing Them." Another billboard included the word "Manchild," which fans correctly assumed would be the title of the song.

Other fans pointed to the fact that Sabrina will be performing at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. Last year, right before she performed at Coachella, Sabrina released "Espresso." Fans speculated that this might be a similar rollout, and they were correct.

