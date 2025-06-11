New Sabrina Carpenter album, 'Man's Best Friend,' coming in August

Island Records
By Andrea Dresdale

Turns out we only had to wait a tiny bit more than a year for Sabrina Carpenter's next era.

The Grammy-winning star has announced that her new album, titled Man's Best Friend, will be out Aug. 29. You may recall that her current album, Short n' Sweet, was released Aug. 23, 2024.

The announcement also revealed the album artwork: It's a photo of Sabrina in a little black dress and heels, on her hands and knees next to a man in a suit, who's grabbed a handful of her hair.

Sabrina's new single, "Manchild," will be included on the new album, which you can preorder now. The album is available on vinyl, cd, cassette and as a limited-edition vinyl picture disc featuring a painting of Sabrina lying on a bed while a man kneels at the end of the bed.

Man's Best Friend will be Sabrina's seventh studio album. Short n' Sweet, of course, produced the global smashes "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

