Nick Jonas, Alanis Morissette, Ella Langley & more to appear at SXSW 2026

Nick Jonas, Alanis Morissette and Ella Langley are headed to Austin, Texas, for Spotify's South by Southwest events.

To mark Spotify's 20th anniversary, Alanis and the "Choosin' Texas" singer will co-headline Spotify 20: Live at Stubb's on Saturday, March 14. Spotify notes that Ella's song "Choosin' Texas" has racked up more than 168 million streams on Spotify since it was released in October, while Alanis' most-streamed song, "Ironic," has more than 600 million streams on the platform.

In addition, Nick, who'll be in Austin to promote his upcoming film with Paul Rudd, Power Ballad, will appear in conversation with Spotify's chief public affairs officer. They are set to discuss "staying power in music, reinvention and creative risk," according to a press release.

