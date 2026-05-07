No Doubt launches Las Vegas Sphere residency with ﻿'Tragic Kingdom'﻿-focused set

Gwen Stefani is shown in an advertisement for the No Doubt Live at Sphere residency on the Sphere on March 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

No Doubt launched their residency at the high-tech Las Vegas Sphere on Wednesday with a set focused on their classic 1995 album, Tragic Kingdom.

According to Setlist.fm, the show included renditions of songs including "Don't Speak," "Just a Girl" and "Spiderwebs," as well as deeper cuts such as "The Climb," which Gwen Stefani and company hadn't played live since 1997.

To accompany the music, No Doubt took advantage of Sphere's giant LED screen, the largest in the world, and displayed unique visuals. You can check out clips from the show via Sphere's Instagram.

No Doubt's Sphere residency includes 17 more shows scheduled into mid-June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.