Noah Kahan announces 2027 Out of the Blue destination festival featuring Hayley Williams, others

Noah Kahan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Noah Kahan has announced the 2027 edition of his Out of the Blue destination festival, taking place Jan. 7-10 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

The "Stick Season" artist will headline alongside Hayley Williams and Mt. Joy. The bill also includes Gigi Perez, The Head and the Heart and Buffalo Traffic Jam.

"Out of the Blue has become a reflection of the community Noah has built around his music, bringing together fans who share a genuine sense of connection and belonging," says Dan Berkowitz, founder and CEO of 100x Hospitality, which puts on the festival. "We're proud to help create an experience that feels intimate, welcoming, and true to the spirit that makes this event so special."

Presales begin June 1 at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OutoftheBlueFestival.com.

You can also catch Kahan live on his U.S. headlining tour kicking off in June, which supports his new album, The Great Divide.

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